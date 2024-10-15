WKAR is a City of East Lansing Early Voting Center for the 2024 General Election

For MSU Today’s 2024 Election Spotlight Series, I’m talking with MSU researchers and experts who can discuss all things elections and politics. Each guest brings a unique perspective on research and work they’re doing that relates to the 2024 Election.

For today’s episode, we are not talking with faculty. Instead, we have guests joining us who are playing active roles in getting out the vote around campus and the greater Lansing community. We are joined Marie Wicks, city clerk of East Lansing, Shawn Turner, general manager of WKAR and Renee Brown, executive director of MSU’s Center for Community Engaged Learning and co-director of MSUvote. Su Webster is co-director of MSUVote and director of Community and Student Relations.

Conversation Highlights:

(1:09) – What is WKAR’s role in the election?

(1:53) – Describe your role as East Lansing city clerk.

(2:32) – Tell us about your roles at MSU.

(4:27) – What is MSUVote?

(5:38) – How is East Lansing engaging residents about voting? And what can you tell us about Michigan’s new voting laws?

(9:40) – What should we know about voting at WKAR this year?

(12:30) – Remind us about registering and voting in precincts across the state.

(13:59) – Are there any MSUVote events coming up?

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.

