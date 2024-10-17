Tom Izzo previews the 24/25 Spartan Basketball season

On October 17, he addressed the media and student journalists to preview the season and talk about the state of college basketball.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:00) – Opening comments. Reflections on trip to Tom’s alma mater Northern Michigan University.

(4:48) – Are you looking back or forward as you begin your 30th year as head coach? What’s the balance?

(7:12) – How is leadership developing on the team?

(8:52) – How are roles developing on the team?

(10:23) – How will conference realignment impact basketball? And are you OK with football being the king in most athletic departments?

(14:12) – How is Jase Richardson progressing?

(16:49) – Is anyone on the roster developing into your go-to scorer in crunch time?

(18:42) – Do you have a starting line-up in mind yet?

(20:43) – More on leadership development.

(22:10) – What keeps your engine driving for you?

(24:45) – Talk about Frankie Fidler’s game.

(26:51) – How do you support your players’ mental health?

(30:55) – Is there anyone on the roster you think might surprise us? Maybe someone underrated?

(32:46) – Talk about turnovers.

(35:03) – Talk about rebounding.

(36:37) – How has the Covid era impacted the game?

(41:14) – Talk about how putting your team together is like putting together a puzzle.

(43:21) - Talk about Jaxon Kohler’s development.

(44:56) – What’s the update on Gehrig Normand and how is Xavier Booker’s game developing?

(47:56) – How have you changed as a coach over 30 years?

(49:34) - Do you coach different generations differently?

(53:01) – What qualities do you look for in players you recruit?

(55:47) – Talk about how important former players are to your team. And what do you expect from your current players when they become alumni?

(59:20) – How is Coen Carr’s game developing?

(1:01:38) – Closing remarks.

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.