Tom Izzo previews the 24/25 Spartan Basketball season
Tom Izzo is entering his 30th year as head coach of the Spartans men’s basketball team.
On October 17, he addressed the media and student journalists to preview the season and talk about the state of college basketball.
Conversation Highlights:
(0:00) – Opening comments. Reflections on trip to Tom’s alma mater Northern Michigan University.
(4:48) – Are you looking back or forward as you begin your 30th year as head coach? What’s the balance?
(7:12) – How is leadership developing on the team?
(8:52) – How are roles developing on the team?
(10:23) – How will conference realignment impact basketball? And are you OK with football being the king in most athletic departments?
(14:12) – How is Jase Richardson progressing?
(16:49) – Is anyone on the roster developing into your go-to scorer in crunch time?
(18:42) – Do you have a starting line-up in mind yet?
(20:43) – More on leadership development.
(22:10) – What keeps your engine driving for you?
(24:45) – Talk about Frankie Fidler’s game.
(26:51) – How do you support your players’ mental health?
(30:55) – Is there anyone on the roster you think might surprise us? Maybe someone underrated?
(32:46) – Talk about turnovers.
(35:03) – Talk about rebounding.
(36:37) – How has the Covid era impacted the game?
(41:14) – Talk about how putting your team together is like putting together a puzzle.
(43:21) - Talk about Jaxon Kohler’s development.
(44:56) – What’s the update on Gehrig Normand and how is Xavier Booker’s game developing?
(47:56) – How have you changed as a coach over 30 years?
(49:34) - Do you coach different generations differently?
(53:01) – What qualities do you look for in players you recruit?
(55:47) – Talk about how important former players are to your team. And what do you expect from your current players when they become alumni?
(59:20) – How is Coen Carr’s game developing?
(1:01:38) – Closing remarks.
