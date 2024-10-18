State of the State podcast assesses the homestretch of the general election

Matt Grossmann and Arnold Weinfeld from IPPSR are joined by economist Charley Ballard to discuss the latest in politics and the economy.

Gongwer News Service President for Michigan Operations Zach Gorchow joins the group to assess the homestretch of the 2024 general election.

Conversation Highlights:

(1:08) – How is the economy doing? And what about the massive federal debt?

(4:15) – What do you expect to happen with the expiring Trump tax cuts next year?

(6:05) – We don’t seem to be hearing as much about taxes this election season. And what do you make of Trump’s tariff proposals?

(10:57) – How is the race for the Senate and House looking nationally?

(13:17) – How is the election looking in Michigan?

(17:58) – Where are the candidates who can garner some crossover votes?

(21:00) – What does your crystal ball tell you about some of the close races in Traverse City and Marquette?

(26:35) – What about the Congressional races to succeed Elissa Slotkin and Dale Kildee?

(32:31) – How do you see the Slotkin/Rogers Senate race shaping up?

