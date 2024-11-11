MSU’s talent pipeline contributes to a stronger Michigan

Dedicated to improving lives today and tomorrow, Michigan State University delivers extraordinary impact to individuals and communities across the state of Michigan through its academic and research excellence and its network of community engagement and outreach, made possible by the uncommon will of Spartans to pursue excellence and advance opportunity for the common good.

MSU and its world-class faculty educate more Michigan students than any other university and many graduates stay in-state, where they propel innovation, improve their communities and change lives.

How does MSU’s talent pipeline contribute to a stronger Michigan?

Discussing that on this episode of MSU Today are Garth Motschenbacher, director of Employer Relations, College of Engineering; Gerica Lee, director of Pathway Programs, College of Osteopathic Medicine; Gail Richmond, director, Teacher Preparation Program and new Community Teachers Initiative; and Lyman Briggs College and College of Osteopathic Medicine alumna Brittany Ladson Garza, currently doing her residency in emergency medicine in Michigan.

Conversation Highlights:

(1:25) - Identify yourselves and talk about your roles at MSU, especially as your role relates to feeding the talent pipeline.

(10:08) - What exactly is a talent pipeline?

(17:49) - Talk about some of the ways you and your college are feeding the talent pipeline.

(23:08) - What are both some challenges and opportunities ahead as we try to grow the talent pipeline?

