MSU engineers create bendable, self-heating and healing concrete

Civil engineers at Michigan State University have developed flexible concrete that is self-healing and produces heat, which could prove to be an environmentally friendly option for roads in terms of snow and ice removal.

Russ White | MSU Today left to right: Denning, Aparicio, Jin

Qingxu “Bill” Jin says this could revolutionize the concrete industry. Jin is an assistant professor in the College of Engineering.

Flexible concrete technology offers a more resilient solution for modernizing civilian and military infrastructure while reducing carbon emissions and improving infrastructure durability. It has the potential to deliver cost savings and environmental benefits in transportation, energy, and space exploration, while supporting U.S. decarbonization goals.

Jin is joined by two of his students, Diego Aparicio and Nathan Denning, to describe the research and its potential.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:24) – Bill, Diego and Nathan introduce themselves.

(2:21) – Why is MSU the ideal place to do this research?

(6:15) – Bill highlights the accomplishments and credentials of Diego and Nathan.

(7:24) – Talk about the mission of your Resilient, Intelligent, Sustainable and Energy Efficient Infrastructure Materials Lab (RISE).

(10:50) – Diego and Nathan on when they first learned about flexible concrete and Bill’s work.

(12:43) – What are the benefits of flexible concrete?

(16:58) – How will flexible concrete improve the average citizen’s daily life?

(19:45) – What has surprised you so far about this research, and what are the next steps?

(23:45) – Diego and Nathan with more on their MSU experience.

(27:02) – What are some key takeaways from our conversation?

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.