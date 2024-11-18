MSU political scientists analyze the presidential outcome and Michigan’s statewide election results

For MSU Today’s 2024 Election Spotlight Series, I’m talking with MSU researchers and experts who can discuss all things elections and politics. Each guest brings a unique perspective on research and work they are doing that relates to the 2024 election.

To conclude this series, I’m joined by experts from MSU’s Department of Political Science to breakdown the presidential outcome and Michigan’s statewide election results. These guests include Matt Grossmann, director of MSU’s Institute for Public Policy and Social Research (IPPSR) and professor of American Politics; Nura Sediqe, assistant professor and a core faculty member in the Muslim Studies Program; and Meghan Wilson, assistant professor of American Politics.

Conversation Highlights:

(1:03) - Tell us about your research and how it related or connected to the election?

(2:28) – Meghan asks Matt how we got here. Is there hope for a less polarized world?

(3:55) – What were you watching heading into Election Night and what is your general reaction and explanation of the outcome?

(7:40) - How did Arab Americans and Muslim voters impact results in Michigan and nationally? Is their shift to the right permanent, or will they return to the Democratic Party?

(8:58) – How did Black voters impact results in Michigan and nationally?

(11:34) – Is the gender divide real and how did it impact the election?

(12:59) - The State House will now shift back to Republican control. What could this mean for Michigan the next two years?

(14:33) -To what do we attribute the rightward turn in this election?

(17:13) – Is splitting one’s ticket a trend that’s growing?

(18:22) – Do we need to beef up civics and media literacy instruction?

(22:25) – Do you think anyone who didn’t vote the top of the ticket or who voted for a third-party candidate regrets that vote?

(25:59) – How accurate were the polls?

(29:38) – What will you be reflecting on when you think about the 2024 election?

(33:33) – Are any voters regretting their vote?

(35:35) – Did you see any backlash to liberal urban governance?

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.