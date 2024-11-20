MSU outreach helps Michigan communities thrive

MSU’s outreach is extensive and supports these 83 counties with programs and partnerships that advance key industries, including agriculture and business—both big and small.

On this episode of MSU Today, Kwesi Brookins and Quentin Tyler talk about outreach, engagement and extension at Michigan State University. Brookins is vice provost for University Outreach and Engagement, and Tyler is director of MSU Extension.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:48) – The gentlemen describe their roles at MSU.

(2:48) – Why is it important that we engage with the public, and what’s the difference between outreach and extension?

(4:05) – Highlight some MSU Extension initiatives.

(6:45) – Highlight some initiatives from Outreach and Engagement.

(9:13) – What are some societal challenges and opportunities ahead?

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.