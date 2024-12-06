Meet MSU’s Vice President for Government Relations Rebecca DeVooght

She describes the professional journey that led her back to her alma mater. She talks about the evolving mission of the Office of Government Relations. She talks about deepening relationships with new leaders at all levels of government and how MSU can evolve to meet the needs of Michigan even better than it already does. She describes the biggest policy issues facing higher education in the next few years and how MSU is positioning itself to address them.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:23) - Can you tell us a bit about your professional journey and what led you to this role as Vice President for Government Relations at Michigan State University?

(3:11) - What does it mean to you personally and professionally to return to Michigan State in this capacity? Are there any experiences from your time as a student here that resonate with you now in your leadership role?

(4:40) - As you’ve settled into this position since August, what have been your initial priorities, and what is your long-term vision for the Government Relations office?

(7:54) - Advocacy and relationships are at the core of government relations. How do you plan to deepen MSU’s partnerships with policymakers at the local, state, and federal levels?

(11:46) - With Michigan’s recent election results, including the election of a new U.S. Senator, Elissa Slotkin, and the Michigan House of Representatives returning to Republican control, how do you see these changes affecting MSU’s policy priorities and engagement strategies?

(15:51) - What do you see as the biggest policy issues facing higher education in the next few years, and how is MSU positioning itself to address them?

(20:58) - What’s one thing you hope to accomplish during your tenure at MSU that will leave a lasting impact on the university and its government relations work?

