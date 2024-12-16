© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Russ White
MSU Today with Russ White

Alan Prather appointed director of Beal Botanical Garden and Campus Arboretum

Published December 16, 2024 at 2:27 PM EST
Morgan Butts, Alan Prather
Russ White | MSU Today
Morgan Butts, Alan Prather

Michigan State University has announced the appointment of Alan Prather as director of the Beal Botanical Garden and Campus Arboretum.

Prather has served as interim director since October 2021.

Morgan Butts is director of communications and marketing for University Arts and Collections.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:43) – Describe your background and scholarship.

(2:02) – Talk about the history and evolving mission of the garden. And what is rewilding?

(3:23) - Beal Scholars Internship Program

(4:47) - Red Cedar Riverbank Restoration research

(5:39) - New Botanical collection database

(6:29) - Strategic Plan/Land Use Plan

(7:12) – What is University Arts and Collections?

(8:08) - Do you have a favorite memory of the garden?

(9:37) – What are you most excited about for 2025?

(10:48) – What would you like the campus community to know about your “the interconnectedness of people, plants and place?”

(12:03) – How can people support the garden?

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.

MSU Today with Russ White