Alan Prather appointed director of Beal Botanical Garden and Campus Arboretum

Prather has served as interim director since October 2021.

Morgan Butts is director of communications and marketing for University Arts and Collections.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:43) – Describe your background and scholarship.

(2:02) – Talk about the history and evolving mission of the garden. And what is rewilding?

(3:23) - Beal Scholars Internship Program

(4:47) - Red Cedar Riverbank Restoration research

(5:39) - New Botanical collection database

(6:29) - Strategic Plan/Land Use Plan

(7:12) – What is University Arts and Collections?

(8:08) - Do you have a favorite memory of the garden?

(9:37) – What are you most excited about for 2025?

(10:48) – What would you like the campus community to know about your “the interconnectedness of people, plants and place?”

(12:03) – How can people support the garden?

