Porteous siblings honor their parents with transformative gift to MSU Honors College
Three Spartan alumni siblings – Dave Porteous, Bill Porteous, and Ruth Porteous Hamilton – had often thought of ways they could honor their parents, who had attended Michigan State College between 1937-1942.
When the siblings learned of the project to renovate Campbell Hall into an Honors College living-learning community, they were immediately interested in helping to fund it because their parents – William and Mable Porteous – had met at Campbell Hall.
Years later, the three siblings all followed their parents’ footsteps to MSU. Now, together with their spouses and families, they have pledged $1 million to renovate the former cafeteria into what will be The Porteous Grand Hall. This new space will give future Honors College students a place to collaborate and build lasting connections, just like their parents did. (Brandi Stover & Melanie Brender)
Dave, Bill, and Ruth talk about this cool Spartan story.
Conversation Highlights:
(1:01) - Talk about mom and dad in general and the impact they had on you.
(4:13) - What motivated the gift?
(7:31) – Why is it important to give back?
