Porteous siblings honor their parents with transformative gift to MSU Honors College

When the siblings learned of the project to renovate Campbell Hall into an Honors College living-learning community, they were immediately interested in helping to fund it because their parents – William and Mable Porteous – had met at Campbell Hall.

Years later, the three siblings all followed their parents’ footsteps to MSU. Now, together with their spouses and families, they have pledged $1 million to renovate the former cafeteria into what will be The Porteous Grand Hall. This new space will give future Honors College students a place to collaborate and build lasting connections, just like their parents did. (Brandi Stover & Melanie Brender)

Dave, Bill, and Ruth talk about this cool Spartan story.

Conversation Highlights:

(1:01) - Talk about mom and dad in general and the impact they had on you.

(4:13) - What motivated the gift?

(7:31) – Why is it important to give back?

