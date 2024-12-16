© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Russ White
MSU Today with Russ White

Porteous siblings honor their parents with transformative gift to MSU Honors College

Published December 16, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST
Porteous and Hamilton families in the Grand Hall
Porteous and Hamilton families in the Grand Hall

Three Spartan alumni siblings – Dave Porteous, Bill Porteous, and Ruth Porteous Hamilton – had often thought of ways they could honor their parents, who had attended Michigan State College between 1937-1942.

When the siblings learned of the project to renovate Campbell Hall into an Honors College living-learning community, they were immediately interested in helping to fund it because their parents – William and Mable Porteous – had met at Campbell Hall.

Years later, the three siblings all followed their parents’ footsteps to MSU. Now, together with their spouses and families, they have pledged $1 million to renovate the former cafeteria into what will be The Porteous Grand Hall. This new space will give future Honors College students a place to collaborate and build lasting connections, just like their parents did. (Brandi Stover & Melanie Brender)

Dave, Bill, and Ruth talk about this cool Spartan story.

Conversation Highlights:

(1:01) - Talk about mom and dad in general and the impact they had on you.

(4:13) - What motivated the gift?

(7:31) – Why is it important to give back?

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.

MSU Today with Russ White