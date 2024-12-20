State of the State podcast examines potential impact of Trump agenda on Michigan

Matt Grossmann and Arnold Weinfeld from IPPSR are joined by economist Charley Ballard to discuss the latest in politics and the economy.

MSU sociologist Stephanie Nawyn joins the group to discuss Michigan residents’ attitudes on immigration and refugees.

Conversation Highlights:

(2:15) – Ballard on impacts on the economy – tariffs, EV subsidies, and public health. Michigan has the busiest border crossing in North America.

(7:45) – Grossmann on the impact on politics and policy. “Most things require bipartisan cooperation.”

(9:36) – There will be unified government at the federal level and divided government at the state level.

(14:26) – Nawyn describes her findings. What did you find about attitudes toward immigration and refugees?

(16:52) – Is President-elect Trump reading the public correctly?

(17:35) – What do you make of the differing views of Christians in places like Grand Rapids?

(24:11) – Michigan has a long history of accepting and supporting refugees. “It’s not just immigrants who will suffer. Pocketbooks will be impacted.”

(26:23) – Ballard on economic impact. The biggest impact might be on the construction industry.

(28:11) – Will the political winds ever change?

