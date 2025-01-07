MSU alumna Heidi Przybyla is championing new approaches to reporting and delivering news

She is a veteran journalist who has regularly broken exclusive reporting on how White House, congressional and presidential policy impacts everyday Americans and on the state of democracy at home. Her reporting has spanned leading newspaper, digital, radio and television outlets.

She’s appeared on CNN, PBS, NPR, CBS, ABC, FOX and across NBC News platforms.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:58) - Describe your background and career path.

(3:14) - What attracted you to MSU, and how did your MSU experience impact you?

(6:12) - Did you always know you wanted to be a journalist? Why are you passionate about journalism?

(9:03) - Talk about the now-more-than-ever importance of journalism. What is its role in today’s world and how is the mission evolving? How would you like to see journalism evolve? What are some of the “new approaches to reporting and delivering news that put the American people first?”

(13:57) - What is the state of democracy at home? Do we need media literacy education? How does journalism need to evolve?

(18:56) – What’s your advice for today’s journalism students?

(21:51) – What do you want us to keep in mind about democracy and journalism and where it’s all going?

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.