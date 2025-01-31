State of the State podcast examines potential impact of tariffs on Canada

Matt Grossmann and Arnold Weinfeld from IPPSR are joined by economist Charley Ballard to discuss the latest in politics and the economy.

Former Michigan Congressman and Governor and U.S. Ambassador to Canada Jim Blanchard joins the trio to discuss the impact of potential tariffs on Canada.

Conversation Highlights:

(1:07) – Grossmann on the politics of President Trump’s executive orders.

(2:54) – Which executive orders do you think will be the most impactful?

(3:46) – What is the reaction to the executive orders across the country? Is this what voters wanted?

(4:36) – Charley, what about the impacts on the economy?

(7:28) – Is the American economy working for most Americans?

(9:44) – Matt, what’s the impact of Gary Peters’ announcement that he will not run for reelection to the U.S. Senate in 2026?

(11:00) – How much will the Michigan governor’s race impact the federal race and vice versa?

(12:59) – Governor Blanchard’s perspective on the potential tariffs on Canada.

(17:12) – This isn’t the first time tariffs have the potential to impact the American economy.

(21:00) – Governor Blanchard says the tariffs will be inflationary.

(23:52) – How are the markets reacting?

(25:33) – Is this more bluster than reality? And what will the diplomatic damage be to our relationship with our allies?

(27:13) – Who pays the price for tariffs that will raise the price of what American consumers buy?

