MSU scholars examine race and identity in receiving and comprehending news

Marisa Smith is an assistant professor of advertising and journalism. Through investigating the effects of political information, including disinformation, she examines the influence of race, identity, and politics on public policy support, political polarization, civic engagement, and political opinion.

Christina Myers is an assistant professor of journalism. Her research bridges concepts of Critical Race Theory and Mass Communication theory to offer fresh perspectives on the intersection of race and media – specifically examining depictions of Black experiences and the presence of implicit racial bias and racist ideologies in narrative creation in the areas of music, sports and news. Christina is a former journalist.

Conversation Highlights:

(1:16) – Christina, what’s your background, and what attracted you to MSU?

(4:20) – Marisa, what’s your background, and what attracted you to MSU?

(7:42) – Marisa, describe your research interests. What are some of your recent research findings as they relate to race, identity and news coverage?

(19:37) – Christina, describe your research interests. What are some of your recent research findings as they relate to race, identity and news coverage?

(24:57) - What is Critical Race Theory? What are the facts and myths surrounding it? How have Critical Race Theory and Diversity Equity and Inclusion been weaponized?

(40:24) - How can consumers be more critical about the information they’re receiving?

(48:42) – Summary of the conversation and final thoughts.

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.