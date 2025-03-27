A Passion for Sports

Michigan State University School of Journalism alumna and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment broadcast reporter for the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings Daniella Bruce joins me on this episode of MSU Today to share her Spartan Story.

Bruce tells why she chose to attend MSU and how the university impacted her and prepared her for her career. She describes her new TV role with the Tigers and Red Wings and talks about the trend toward streaming of sports programming.

She offers her advice for students today who want to follow in her footsteps and talks about causes she supports.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:20) – Where did you grow up, and why did you choose MSU for college?

Daniella Bruce

(1:37) – How did your MSU experience impact you and prepare you for your career?

(3:08) – Describe your role with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment.

(6:30) – Who inspired you to get into sports broadcasting, and why are you passionate about this work?

(8:51) – How do you see the evolution of broadcasting going with the trend toward more streaming of content? And what are your career goals?

(10:09) – What advice would you offer to MSU students today who want to follow in your footsteps?

(11:52) – Do you have hobbies or interests outside of broadcasting you like to pursue when you have the time?

(12:50) – Are there causes that are important to you that you like to work on?

(13:43) – How would you describe what motivates you in your career and your life?

(15:18) – What more would you say about where your industry is heading?

(16:12) – Are there any professors from your time at MSU that impacted you?

