State of the State podcast examines Michiganders’ attitudes toward recycling

Matt is away this month. Arnold and Charley welcome ecological economist Robert Richardson to this month’s episode. Richardson is interested in the study of the environment and development. He recently led a team at MSU to study attitudes towards recycling in Michigan, especially as it relates to increasing what is known as the tipping fee. That’s a disposal surcharge placed on garbage haulers.

Conversation Highlights:

(2:25) – Charley comments on the “stunning, shocking, and astonishing” tariffs President Trump has put in place.

(10:19) - Is there any indication from prior history on the use of tariffs as to their efficacy in balancing trade or creating new jobs?

(16:10) – Richardson describes his team’s research.

(19:25) – What did your survey find?

(24:47) – “There’s a great deal of logic if you’re a landfill owner.”

(27:46) – How do we encourage more recycling? And are citizens willing to pay more if they could recycle more products?

(29:53) – “If you make recycling easy, you get a lot more recycling.”

(31:29) – How does Michigan’s bottle bill impact the state’s recycling rate?

