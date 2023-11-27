© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
American Masters

José Clemente Orozco: Hombre de Fuego (En Español)

Season 37 Episode 10 | 54m 31s

La vida de Orozco es una de las grandes historias del arte moderno, repleta de drama, adversidad y logros extraordinarios. Un prodigioso pintor de caballete, Orozco fue, antes que nada, un artista público cuyos grandes logros incluyen murales creados no para mecenas individuales, sino para la sociedad.

Aired: 10/06/23 | Expires: 01/31/24
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
Extras
American Masters
Love, Jamie
Jamie Diaz is a trans woman and artist who has spent nearly 30 years in a men's prison in Texas.
Special:
Watch 1:21
American Masters
Love, Jamie
Jamie Diaz is a trans woman and artist who has spent nearly 30 years in a men's prison in Texas.
Preview: 1:21
Watch 9:59
American Masters
Joan Rivers finds humor in being yourself
Joan Rivers speaks about her experience as a female comic in the early 60s.
Special: 9:59
Watch 15:32
American Masters
Conan O’Brien gets serious about silliness
Conan O’Brien speaks about his style of late night and his reason for doing comedy.
Special: 15:32
Watch 16:27
American Masters
Dear Corky
Discover the work of New York photographer Corky Lee in his own words.
Special: 16:27
Watch 16:01
American Masters
Jerry Seinfeld on his place in American sitcom history
Jerry Seinfeld discusses his collaboration with Larry David and the evolution of the sitcom.
Special: 16:01
Watch 18:39
American Masters
Weaving Nature
David Bacharach creates "The Mounds," a land art installation confronting climate change.
Special: 18:39
Watch 1:40:40
American Masters
The Incomparable Mr. Buckley (ASL)
Discover the intellectual evolution and political legacy of William F. Buckley, Jr.
Special: 1:40:40
Watch 1:42:08
American Masters
The Incomparable Mr. Buckley (Extended Audio Description)
Discover the intellectual evolution and political legacy of William F. Buckley, Jr.
Special: 1:42:08
Watch 8:45
American Masters
Susie Essman on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and the unique "genius” of Larry David
Comedian Susie Essman talks about the unique traits of "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
Special: 8:45