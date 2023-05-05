© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Junk in the Trunk 12
Antiques Roadshow

Junk in the Trunk 12

Season 27 Episode 25 | 52m 26s

Catch a trunkful of never-before-seen treasures from ROADSHOW's season 27 tour, like a 1791 Jane Young world map needlework, an Albert Einstein collection and Carlo Giuliano earrings & necklace, ca. 1890. One treasure is up to $120,000!

Aired: 05/14/23 | Expires: 06/12/23
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry, American Cruise Lines and Consumer Cellular. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Shelburne Museum, Hour 3
Antiques Roadshow
Watch vibrant Vermont treasures from Shelburne Museum, one is worth up to $150,000!
Episode: S27 E15 | 52:27
Shelburne Museum, Hour 2
Antiques Roadshow
Visit the Green Mountain State for colorful finds. One is $50,000 to $125,000!
Episode: S27 E14 | 52:26
Shelburne Museum, Hour 1
Antiques Roadshow
Get wowed by shocking finds from ROADSHOW's first hour at Shelburne Museum!
Episode: S27 E13 | 52:26
Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 3
Antiques Roadshow
You won’t be-leaf the top Boise find in the “City of Trees,” appraised for up to $100,000!
Episode: S27 E12 | 52:27
Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 2
Antiques Roadshow
Watch breathtaking Boise appraisals at Idaho Botanical Garden. One is up to $40,000!
Episode: S27 E11 | 52:27
Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 1
Antiques Roadshow
Gem State treasures sparkle at Idaho Botanical Garden including a discovery up to $80,000!
Episode: S27 E10 | 52:26
Did Grandma Lie?
Antiques Roadshow
Find out if family lore is fact or fiction in this special episode. One item is $85,000!
Episode: S27 E23 | 52:28
Wags to Riches
Antiques Roadshow
Watch furry ROADSHOW finds that will be sure to leave tails wagging for more!
Episode: S27 E22 | 52:18
Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, Hour 3
Antiques Roadshow
New noteworthy Nashville appraisals at Cheekwood Estate & Garden. One is up to $50,000!
Episode: S27 E9 | 52:27
Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, Hour 2
Antiques Roadshow
ROADSHOW visits Music City for an astonishing $75,000 to $85,000 find!
Episode: S27 E8 | 52:27