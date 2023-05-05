Junk in the Trunk 12

Extras
Texas Congressman Vicente Gonzalez discusses pressure on border towns as Title 42 ends
Community colleges pay student expenses beyond tuition hoping to boost graduation rates
New guidelines recommend earlier mammograms amid rise in breast cancer among younger women
News Wrap: Russia's Victory Day celebrations downsized as military struggles in Ukraine
Breaking down the verdict as jury finds Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation
Appraisal: Albert Einstein Collection, ca. 1945
Cast and crew describe what it was like filming the series in scenic Northern Ireland.
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Singer-songwriter Aoife O'Donovan takes on Springsteen's 'Nebraska' on latest tour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on end of Title 42 border policy and debt ceiling showdown
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 27
-
Season 26
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 25
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 24
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 23
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 22
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 21
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 20
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 19
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 18
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 17
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 16
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 15
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 14
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 13
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 12
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 11
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 10
Watch vibrant Vermont treasures from Shelburne Museum, one is worth up to $150,000!
Visit the Green Mountain State for colorful finds. One is $50,000 to $125,000!
Get wowed by shocking finds from ROADSHOW's first hour at Shelburne Museum!
You won’t be-leaf the top Boise find in the “City of Trees,” appraised for up to $100,000!
Watch breathtaking Boise appraisals at Idaho Botanical Garden. One is up to $40,000!
Gem State treasures sparkle at Idaho Botanical Garden including a discovery up to $80,000!
Find out if family lore is fact or fiction in this special episode. One item is $85,000!
Watch furry ROADSHOW finds that will be sure to leave tails wagging for more!
New noteworthy Nashville appraisals at Cheekwood Estate & Garden. One is up to $50,000!
ROADSHOW visits Music City for an astonishing $75,000 to $85,000 find!