The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.
Shelagh and Joyce assist a heavily pregnant woman whose new flat is infested with mold.
It's 1969, and Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training.
Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwifes.
Trixie, Nancy, Dr. Turner and more give some Holiday hints.
Timothy asks Miss Higgins to help hide a live Christmas present in the clinic.
Sister Monica Joan asserts that this upcoming Christmas will be her last one on Earth.
Sister Julienne rounds up help to put on a Christmas Nativity play for Sister Monica Joan.
Has the Christmas tortoise died... or just gotten too cold?
Binge classic Call the Midwife Holiday Specials and get ready for the all-new episode.