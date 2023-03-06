© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Call the Midwife

Episode 5

Season 12 Episode 5 | 54m 05s

Nancy oversees a child born out of wedlock, but things take a very unexpected and shocking turn. Dr. Turner and Sister Veronica discuss a new contraception procedure: the Vasectomy. The Board of Health delivers some unwelcome news to Sister Julienne.

Aired: 03/18/23 | Expires: 06/06/23
Episode 8
Watch 53:45
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
The wedding day arrives, but a horrific car crash turns into a race against time.
Episode: S12 E8 | 53:45
Episode 7
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Preparations for the big wedding are underway; Nancy visits a homeless family.
Episode: S12 E7 | 54:05
Episode 6
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
Sister Veronica spearheads an initiative to monitor the health of working children.
Episode: S12 E6 | 54:05
Episode 4
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
An emergency gastroenteritis outbreak is declared at the Nonnatus House.
Episode: S12 E4 | 54:05
Episode 3
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
As Nancy harbors a secret of her own, Sister Veronica’s new case shocks Nonnatus house.
Episode: S12 E3 | 54:05
Episode 2
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
Lucille struggles with her mental and emotional health.
Episode: S12 E2 | 54:05
Episode 1
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
The midwives welcome Sister Veronica, who's an instant hit with everyone – almost.
Episode: S12 E1 | 54:05
Holiday Special 2022
Watch 1:29:00
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2022
With Christmas near, life in Poplar is returning to normal after the terrible train crash.
Episode: S12 E0 | 1:29:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
The aftermath of a tragic incident in the heart of Poplar ripples through the community.
Episode: S11 E8
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
An unforeseen event in Poplar means that Nonnatus House suffers its biggest threat yet.
Episode: S11 E7