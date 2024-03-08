© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Call the Midwife

Episode 6

Season 13 Episode 6 | 54m 00s

As the summer ends, the pupil midwives prepare for their final while two little brothers are found abandoned at a church. Trixie learns about Matthew's financial woes. Nancy confronts Nurse Crane for her attitude towards the “Raise the Roof” campaign.

Aired: 03/14/24 | Expires: 06/04/24
Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 5 Preview
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
Preview: S13 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 6 Preview
The pupil midwives prepare for their final exams; two young brothers are found abandoned.
Preview: S13 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:35
Call the Midwife
Moonstruck by Apollo
Sister Monica Joan's excitement for the moon landing leads her to keep a toy.
Clip: S13 E4 | 0:35
Watch 2:57
Call the Midwife
Anticipation for Liftoff
With the excitement of Apollo 11 underway, the pupil midwives receive their case reviews.
Clip: S13 E4 | 2:57
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 4 Preview
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.
Preview: S13 E4 | 0:30
Watch 6:13
Call the Midwife
Call the Midwife in 1969: Fashions and Sets
Cast and crew detail the chic styles of 1969 showcased in Season 13.
Clip: S13 | 6:13
Watch 10:35
Call the Midwife
First Look: New Midwives, New Drama in Season 13
Meet the new pupil midwives Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford.
Clip: S13 | 10:35
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 3 Preview
The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.
Preview: S13 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:15
Call the Midwife
Violet Buckle vs. Bill Regan
As Violet submits her mayoral application, she runs into her political rival, Mr. Regan.
Clip: S13 E3 | 1:15
Watch 0:22
Call the Midwife
An Eye-Catching Price Tag
Trixie and Matthew dive into married life by searching for a sofa.
Clip: S13 E3 | 0:22