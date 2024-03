Janellyn gets a bird’s eye view of ornithology from expert Pam Rasmussen! Ornithologist Pam Rasmussen explains the science behind the study of birds. Pam and Janellyn spend the day bird watching using all different kinds of equipment including binoculars, cameras, and listening devices! Janellyn also gets a tour of bird exhibits at the Michigan State University Museum. Included in Curious Crew Ep.