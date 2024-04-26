© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Independent Lens

Beyond Utopia

Season 25 Episode 7 | 1hr 51m 55s

They grew up believing their land was paradise. Now, they risk everything in escaping it. In an unforgettable documentary, follow families on a treacherous journey to defect from their homeland of North Korea, as the threat of severe punishment and possible execution looms over their passage, revealing a world many have never seen.

Aired: 01/08/24 | Expires: 02/06/24
Extras
Watch 13:41
Independent Lens
Antarctica's Survival Guide for Mars Explorers
How did the extreme Antarctic winter affected the Belgica's crew?
Clip: S25 E16 | 13:41
Watch 1:25:17
Independent Lens
The Tuba Thieves
The central mystery of this unconventional documentary is the nature of sound itself.
Episode: S25 E17 | 1:25:17
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | The Tuba Thieves
The role and meaning of sound is explored in an unconventional documentary experience.
Preview: S25 E17 | 0:30
Watch 12:32
Independent Lens
Can Humans Get to Mars Without Going Insane?
How can future astronauts best prepare themselves to face these challenges?
Clip: S25 E16 | 12:32
Watch 15:09
Independent Lens
What an Antarctic Disaster Can Teach Us About Getting to Mars
How do you keep humans sane and relatively content in isolation?
Clip: S25 E16 | 15:09
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Space: The Longest Goodbye
NASA psychologists prepare astronauts for the extreme isolation of a Mars mission.
Preview: S25 E16 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Watch Space: The Longest Goodbye with PBS Passport
Get early access with PBS Passport.
Preview: S25 E16 | 0:30
Watch 1:24:52
Independent Lens
Space: The Longest Goodbye
NASA psychologists prepare astronauts for the extreme isolation of a Mars mission.
Episode: S25 E16 | 1:24:52
Watch 1:00
Independent Lens
Extended Trailer | Space: The Longest Goodbye
The grueling journey to Mars.
Preview: S25 E16 | 1:00
Watch 1:18:04
Independent Lens
One With the Whale
For Native Alaskans living on a tiny Bering Sea island, if you don’t hunt, you die.
Episode: S25 E15 | 1:18:04