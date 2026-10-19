Extras
After a businessman is killed, Maigret trusts his instincts despite pressure from his supervisors.
Maigret chases killers for two of his cases, but uncovering the truth puts him in danger.
Maigret investigates both a young woman's drowning and a congressman's disappearance.
Maigret learns Adeline's death was only the latest of three violent deaths.
Maigret Season 2 airs on Sundays at 9/8c.
Maigret Season 2 airs on Sundays at 9/8c.
Take an inside look at Maigret Season 2, airing Sundays at 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Find out about the new faces shaking things up for Maigret and his team in Season 2.
The cast answers: What's the best alibi and the worst weapon?