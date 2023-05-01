© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Marie Antoinette

Pick a Princess

Season 1 Episode 3 | 54m 38s

The Royal Family goes on holiday at Fontainebleau. Marie Antoinette discovers du Barry’s plan to welcome Provence’s betrothed. Antoinette’s escalating hostilities with du Barry threaten her relationship with the King.

Aired: 04/01/23 | Expires: 04/16/23
Pick a Princess
Extras
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez discusses pressure on border towns
Watch 6:10
PBS NewsHour
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez discusses pressure on border towns
Texas Congressman Vicente Gonzalez discusses pressure on border towns as Title 42 ends
Clip: S2023 E129 | 6:10
Community colleges pay expenses hoping to boost graduation
Watch 8:28
PBS NewsHour
Community colleges pay expenses hoping to boost graduation
Community colleges pay student expenses beyond tuition hoping to boost graduation rates
Clip: S2023 E129 | 8:28
New guidelines recommend mammograms start at 40
Watch 5:50
PBS NewsHour
New guidelines recommend mammograms start at 40
New guidelines recommend earlier mammograms amid rise in breast cancer among younger women
Clip: S2023 E129 | 5:50
News Wrap: Russia's Victory Day celebrations downsized
Watch 5:39
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Russia's Victory Day celebrations downsized
News Wrap: Russia's Victory Day celebrations downsized as military struggles in Ukraine
Clip: S2023 E129 | 5:39
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation
Watch 8:15
PBS NewsHour
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation
Breaking down the verdict as jury finds Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation
Clip: S2023 E129 | 8:15
Appraisal: Albert Einstein Collection, ca. 1945
Watch 2:46
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Albert Einstein Collection, ca. 1945
Appraisal: Albert Einstein Collection, ca. 1945
Clip: S27 E25 | 2:46
Filming Tom Jones
Watch 1:58
Tom Jones
Filming Tom Jones
Cast and crew describe what it was like filming the series in scenic Northern Ireland.
Clip: S2023 | 1:58
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E129 | 57:46
Aoife O'Donovan takes on Springsteen's 'Nebraska'
Watch 6:46
PBS NewsHour
Aoife O'Donovan takes on Springsteen's 'Nebraska'
Singer-songwriter Aoife O'Donovan takes on Springsteen's 'Nebraska' on latest tour
Clip: S2023 E128 | 6:46
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on end of Title 42, debt debate
Watch 10:26
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on end of Title 42, debt debate
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on end of Title 42 border policy and debt ceiling showdown
Clip: S2023 E128 | 10:26
Latest Episodes
Queen of Hearts
Watch 50:43
Marie Antoinette
Queen of Hearts
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Episode: S1 E8 | 50:43
The Ostrich
Watch 47:55
Marie Antoinette
The Ostrich
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:55
Deus Ex Machina
Watch 51:40
Marie Antoinette
Deus Ex Machina
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:40
Rebel Queen
Watch 52:43
Marie Antoinette
Rebel Queen
Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as Queen.
Episode: S1 E5 | 52:43
Queen of France
Watch 50:44
Marie Antoinette
Queen of France
When the King becomes seriously ill, succession suddenly becomes a reality.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:44
Rival Queens
Watch 56:14
Marie Antoinette
Rival Queens
Madame du Barry, the Favorite, sees the Dauphine as a rival for the King’s affections.
Episode: S1 E2 | 56:14
The Slap
Watch 52:23
Marie Antoinette
The Slap
How will the newlywed Marie Antoinette react to Versailles with its ridiculous rules?
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:23