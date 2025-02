Nandi Comer, Michigan’s first Poet Laureate in over 60 years, shares her mission to spread the joy of poetry. She invites Detroit-based Dr. Melba Joyce Boyd to share her experience blending music with her poems over an illustrious career. Nandi also welcomes slam poet Masaki Takahashi to share his experiences showcasing the Lansing poetry scene during his time as the city’s poet laureate.