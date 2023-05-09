© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MSU Commencements

College of Arts and Letters | Spring 2023

Season 2023 Episode 15 | 1hr 13m 57s

College of Arts and Letters - Spring 2023 Commencement Ceremony from Breslin Center.

Aired: 05/08/23
College of Arts and Letters | Spring 2023
For information on upcoming Michigan State University commencement ceremonies, visit:
commencement.msu.edu
Extras
American Museum of Natural History opens stunning new wing
Watch 7:21
PBS NewsHour
American Museum of Natural History opens stunning new wing
American Museum of Natural History opens stunning new expansion
Clip: S2023 E135 | 7:21
Survey of Asian Americans paints sobering picture of fears
Watch 5:54
PBS NewsHour
Survey of Asian Americans paints sobering picture of fears
Survey of Asian Americans paints sobering picture of fears about violence
Clip: S2023 E135 | 5:54
Sen. Klobuchar invites readers into her personal life
Watch 7:17
PBS NewsHour
Sen. Klobuchar invites readers into her personal life
Sen. Klobuchar's 'The Joy of Politics' invites readers into her personal life
Clip: S2023 E135 | 7:17
The roadblocks to holding Putin accountable for war crimes
Watch 7:57
PBS NewsHour
The roadblocks to holding Putin accountable for war crimes
The roadblocks to holding Putin and his high command accountable for war crimes in Ukraine
Clip: S2023 E135 | 7:57
News Wrap: Turkey's presidential election headed to runoff
Watch 3:51
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Turkey's presidential election headed to runoff
News Wrap: Turkey's presidential election headed to runoff between Erdogan and main rival
Clip: S2023 E135 | 3:51
A look at battles over abortion rights at the state level
Watch 11:11
PBS NewsHour
A look at battles over abortion rights at the state level
A look at primary elections and battles over abortion rights at the state level
Clip: S2023 E135 | 11:11
Durham report criticizes FBI for Trump-Russia investigation
Watch 4:50
PBS NewsHour
Durham report criticizes FBI for Trump-Russia investigation
Durham report criticizes FBI investigation into Trump campaign's possible ties to Russia
Clip: S2023 E135 | 4:50
Zelenskyy tours Europe to secure aid in fight against Russia
Watch 3:26
PBS NewsHour
Zelenskyy tours Europe to secure aid in fight against Russia
Zelenskyy tours Europe to secure more military aid in Ukraine's fight against Russia
Clip: S2023 E135 | 3:26
The Aunts
Watch 2:52
Tom Jones
The Aunts
Hear from the cast about the aunts of the series and their very different personalities.
Clip: S2023 | 2:52
May 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E135 | 57:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • MSU Commencements Season 2023
  • Season 2022
  • 2021 MSU Commencements
  • 2020 MSU Commencements
  • 2019 MSU Commencements
  • 2018 MSU Commencements
  • 2017 MSU Commencements
  • 2016 MSU Commencements
  • 2015 MSU Commencements
  • 2014 MSU Commencements
  • 2013 MSU Commencements
College of Education | Spring 2023
Watch 1:34:43
MSU Commencements
College of Education | Spring 2023
College of Education | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E16 | 1:34:43
College of Engineering | Spring 2023
Watch 2:03:28
MSU Commencements
College of Engineering | Spring 2023
College of Engineering | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E17 | 2:03:28
College of Nursing | Spring 2023
Watch 1:15:45
MSU Commencements
College of Nursing | Spring 2023
College of Nursing | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E12 | 1:15:45
Residential College in the Arts and Humanities | Spring 2023
Watch 56:20
MSU Commencements
Residential College in the Arts and Humanities | Spring 2023
Residential College in the Arts and Humanities | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E13 | 56:20
Lyman Briggs College | Spring 2023
Watch 1:28:29
MSU Commencements
Lyman Briggs College | Spring 2023
Lyman Briggs College | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E9 | 1:28:29
College of Music | Spring 2023
Watch 1:34:22
MSU Commencements
College of Music | Spring 2023
College of Music | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E10 | 1:34:22
James Madison College | Spring 2023
Watch 1:47:24
MSU Commencements
James Madison College | Spring 2023
James Madison College | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E8 | 1:47:24
Advanced Degrees | Fall 2022
Watch 2:08:28
MSU Commencements
Advanced Degrees | Fall 2022
Advanced Degrees | Fall 2022
Episode: S2022 E21 | 2:08:28
Baccalaureate Commencement (AM)| Fall 2022
Watch 1:55:40
MSU Commencements
Baccalaureate Commencement (AM)| Fall 2022
Baccalaureate Commencement (AM)| Fall 2022
Episode: S2022 E22 | 1:55:40
Baccalaureate Commencement (PM)| Fall 2022
Watch 2:24:14
MSU Commencements
Baccalaureate Commencement (PM)| Fall 2022
Baccalaureate Commencement (PM)| Fall 2022
Episode: S2022 E23 | 2:24:14