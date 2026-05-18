Families in Lebanon search for victims of Israeli strikes

Extras
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's power in pushing out 'disloyal' Republicans
Bengali Muslims in India face persecution and displacement amid citizenship disputes
Teenage gunmen open fire on Islamic Center of San Diego, police say
Jury throws out Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman
DOJ creates $1.8 billion fund that could compensate 'targeted' Trump allies
News Wrap: Trump says he called off strike on Iran planned for Tuesday
Doctor who survived Ebola shares concerns about latest outbreak in Central Africa
'There's an obsession there,' Comey says of Trump after 2nd indictment
May 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Colorado Gov. Polis commuting sentence of Tina Peters