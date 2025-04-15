© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

April 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 105 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, a judge again presses the Trump administration for answers on why it hasn't tried to bring back a man wrongfully deported to El Salvador. The federal government freezes billions in grants to Harvard after it refuses to give in to President Trump's demands. Plus, China cuts off exports of rare earth minerals used in critical technology as the global trade war escalates.

Aired: 04/14/25 | Expires: 05/15/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:37
PBS News Hour
China cuts exports of rare earth minerals amid trade war
China cuts exports of vital rare earth minerals as trade war with U.S. intensifies
Clip: S2025 E105 | 7:37
Watch 6:41
PBS News Hour
Grants frozen as Harvard pushes back against Trump's demands
Billions in grants frozen after Harvard pushes back against Trump's demands
Clip: S2025 E105 | 6:41
Watch 7:11
PBS News Hour
Why abortions are rising in U.S. despite more restrictions
Why abortions are rising in the U.S. despite more restrictions
Clip: S2025 E105 | 7:11
Watch 9:57
PBS News Hour
Inside the camp where Sudanese refugees have fled civil war
Inside the crowded camp where Sudanese refugees have fled violence and hunger
Clip: S2025 E105 | 9:57
Watch 8:54
PBS News Hour
Judge presses DOJ on wrongfully deported man
Judge presses Trump administration on why it hasn't returned wrongfully deported man
Clip: S2025 E105 | 8:54
Watch 4:58
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Iran leader downplays chance of nuclear deal
News Wrap: Iran's supreme leader downplays chance of deal from nuclear talks with U.S.
Clip: S2025 E105 | 4:58
Watch 5:34
PBS News Hour
How college communities are reacting to funding threats
How college communities are reacting to funding threats, international student arrests
Clip: S2025 E105 | 5:34
Watch 5:22
PBS News Hour
Blues musician Nat Myers faces battle with a rare cancer
Acclaimed blues musician Nat Myers faces battle with a rare cancer
Clip: S2025 E104 | 5:22
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E104 | 57:46
Watch 5:42
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Penn. arson suspect charged with terrorism
News Wrap: Man accused of targeting Shapiro charged with attempted homicide and terrorism
Clip: S2025 E104 | 5:42