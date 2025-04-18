April 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Russia and Ukraine swap POWs amid temporary ceasefire
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Trump from deporting more Venezuelan migrants
How synthetic braiding hair may be putting Black women’s health in jeopardy
April 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Retired firefighter looks back at tragedy of Oklahoma City bombing, 30 years later
Free access to dozens of preventive care treatments at risk in Supreme Court case
The potential impacts of mining rare minerals from the ocean floor
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's faceoff with the courts
What happened when Calgary removed fluoride from its water supply
A Brief But Spectacular take on family