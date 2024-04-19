© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
April 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 111 | 57m 46s

Friday on the NewsHour, Israel allegedly strikes back at Iran, retaliating for last weekend's drone and missile attack. The House advances spending bills on foreign aid by bipartisan votes, but Speaker Johnson's cooperation with Democrats could cost him his job. Plus, how people in addiction recovery are helping a small town in Kentucky bounce back from economic decline and the opioid epidemic.

Aired: 04/18/24
