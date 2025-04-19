© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

April 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 109 | 26m 44s

April 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 04/18/25 | Expires: 05/19/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:18
PBS News Hour
How synthetic braids may pose health risks for Black women
How synthetic braiding hair may be putting Black women’s health in jeopardy
Clip: S2025 E109 | 7:18
Watch 6:37
PBS News Hour
Retired firefighter looks back at tragedy of OKC bombing
Retired firefighter looks back at tragedy of Oklahoma City bombing, 30 years later
Clip: S2025 E109 | 6:37
Watch 6:02
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court pauses deportations of more Venezuelans
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Trump from deporting more Venezuelan migrants
Clip: S2025 E109 | 6:02
Watch 3:12
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Russia, Ukraine swap POWs in temporary ceasefire
News Wrap: Russia and Ukraine swap POWs amid temporary ceasefire
Clip: S2025 E109 | 3:12
Watch 7:56
PBS News Hour
Free access to dozens of preventive care treatments at risk
Free access to dozens of preventive care treatments at risk in Supreme Court case
Clip: S2025 E108 | 7:56
Watch 6:19
PBS News Hour
The potential impacts of mining the ocean floor
The potential impacts of mining rare minerals from the ocean floor
Clip: S2025 E108 | 6:19
Watch 4:03
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Negotiations to end Ukraine war stalled
News Wrap: Negotiations to end Ukraine war stalled
Clip: S2025 E108 | 4:03
Watch 11:01
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's faceoff with the courts
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's faceoff with the courts
Clip: S2025 E108 | 11:01
Watch 5:59
PBS News Hour
What happened when Calgary removed fluoride from its water
What happened when Calgary removed fluoride from its water supply
Clip: S2025 E108 | 5:59
Watch 4:49
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on family
A Brief But Spectacular take on family
Clip: S2025 E108 | 4:49