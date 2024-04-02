April 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Israel withdraws from Gaza's largest hospital after a 2-week battle
Gov. Whitmer discusses Democrats' efforts to protect reproductive rights
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on how abortion rights could motivate voter turnout for Biden
State laws create disparities in access to government food benefits
Rhode Island artist fuses design and accessory to create art you can carry
'Havana syndrome' investigator on accusing Russia of targeting U.S. officials
The challenging task crews face to clear collapsed bridge and reopen Baltimore's port
Attack on Iran consulate in Syria escalates conflict in Middle East
April 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 31, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode