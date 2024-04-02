© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

April 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 94 | 57m 46s

April 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 04/01/24 | Expires: 05/02/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Watch 5:17
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israel withdraws from Gaza hospital after battle
News Wrap: Israel withdraws from Gaza's largest hospital after a 2-week battle
Clip: S2024 E93 | 5:17
Watch 7:40
PBS NewsHour
Gov. Whitmer on efforts to protect reproductive rights
Gov. Whitmer discusses Democrats' efforts to protect reproductive rights
Clip: S2024 E93 | 7:40
Watch 9:20
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on abortion motivating voters
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on how abortion rights could motivate voter turnout for Biden
Clip: S2024 E93 | 9:20
Watch 9:17
PBS NewsHour
State laws create disparities in access to food benefits
State laws create disparities in access to government food benefits
Clip: S2024 E93 | 9:17
Watch 5:21
PBS NewsHour
Artist fuses design, accessory to create art you can carry
Rhode Island artist fuses design and accessory to create art you can carry
Clip: S2024 E93 | 5:21
Watch 6:04
PBS NewsHour
'Havana syndrome' investigator on linking Russia to attacks
'Havana syndrome' investigator on accusing Russia of targeting U.S. officials
Clip: S2024 E93 | 6:04
Watch 4:56
PBS NewsHour
The challenging task crews face to clear collapsed bridge
The challenging task crews face to clear collapsed bridge and reopen Baltimore's port
Clip: S2024 E93 | 4:56
Watch 3:32
PBS NewsHour
Attack on Iran consulate in Syria escalates Mideast conflict
Attack on Iran consulate in Syria escalates conflict in Middle East
Clip: S2024 E93 | 3:32
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
April 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
April 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E93 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 31, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 31, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E92 | 26:45