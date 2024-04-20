April 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Bipartisan House coalition passes $95 billion foreign aid package
What’s at stake for India and its allies as polls open in world’s largest election
Why the unionization of Tennessee Volkswagen workers is a big breakthrough for UAW
As journalist deaths climb in Israel-Hamas war, what can be done to protect them
April 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Why Israeli and Iranian officials downplayed apparent retaliatory strike in central Iran
News Wrap: Man sets himself on fire near courthouse where Trump is on trial
House leaders work together to push aid for Ukraine and allies over key hurdle
Brooks and Capehart on if Democrats will save Johnson's speakership
New Title IX rules add protections against harassment, assault and LGBTQ+ discrimination