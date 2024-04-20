© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

April 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 112 | 26m 44s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, Volkswagen workers overwhelmingly vote to unionize in a big win for the labor movement. Then, as polls open in the world’s largest election, we look at what’s at stake for India and its allies. Plus, what can be done to protect the lives of journalists reporting from the front lines of the Israel-Hamas war.

Aired: 04/19/24 | Expires: 05/20/24
