April 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
Montana city grapples with rise of unhoused people living in vehicles
April 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
News Wrap: Zelenskyy says new weapons from U.S. aid give Ukraine a ‘chance for victory’
NATO head Stoltenberg on whether delayed U.S. aid can still make a difference in Ukraine
What’s at stake in the upcoming Supreme Court case on laws limiting homelessness
News Wrap: Bipartisan House coalition passes $95 billion foreign aid package
What’s at stake for India and its allies as polls open in world’s largest election
Why the unionization of Tennessee Volkswagen workers is a big breakthrough for UAW
As journalist deaths climb in Israel-Hamas war, what can be done to protect them
April 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode