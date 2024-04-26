© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

April 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 118 | 57m 46s

April 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 04/25/24 | Expires: 05/26/24
Watch 9:28
PBS NewsHour
Protests against war in Gaza spread across college campuses
Protests against Israel's war in Gaza spread across college campuses nationwide
Clip: S2024 E117 | 9:28
Watch 5:56
PBS NewsHour
New York court overturns Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction
What led a New York appeals court to overturn Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction
Clip: S2024 E117 | 5:56
Watch 5:55
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: U.S., 17 nations demand Hamas release hostages
News Wrap: U.S. and 17 other nations demand Hamas release remaining hostages
Clip: S2024 E117 | 5:55
Watch 6:34
PBS NewsHour
Emissions rules could hasten coal power plant retirements
New EPA emissions rules could hasten retirement of coal-fired power plants
Clip: S2024 E117 | 6:34
Watch 7:28
PBS NewsHour
Kharkiv's children continue education below ground
Kharkiv's children continue education below ground amid Russian airstrikes
Clip: S2024 E117 | 7:28
Watch 6:45
PBS NewsHour
Book reveals Barbara Walters' personal cost of success
'The Rulebreaker' reveals how Barbara Walters' professional success came at personal cost
Clip: S2024 E117 | 6:45
Watch 9:13
PBS NewsHour
Analyzing Supreme Court hearing on Trump's immunity claim
Analyzing the Supreme Court hearing on Trump's presidential immunity claim
Clip: S2024 E117 | 9:13
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
April 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
April 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E117 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
April 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
April 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E116 | 57:46
Watch 11:19
PBS NewsHour
How a North Carolina community is confronting divisions
How a North Carolina community is confronting divisions, talking through its differences
Clip: S2024 E116 | 11:19