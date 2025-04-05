© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

April 5, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 95 | 26m 45s

April 5, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 04/04/25
Watch 5:39
PBS News Hour
Are gummy vitamins as effective as vitamin pills?
Are gummy vitamins as effective as traditional vitamin pills?
Clip: S2025 E95 | 5:39
Watch 7:22
PBS News Hour
Protestors across the U.S. rally against Trump’s policies
Protestors join more than a thousand rallies across the U.S. against Trump's policies
Clip: S2025 E95 | 7:22
Watch 3:09
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate pulls all-nighter to pass GOP budget bill
News Wrap: Senate pulls all-nighter to pass Republican budget bill
Clip: S2025 E95 | 3:09
Watch 7:29
PBS News Hour
How old whaling logs help scientists track climate change
How 200-year-old whaling logs are helping scientists track climate change
Clip: S2025 E95 | 7:29
Watch 6:19
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump gives TikTok more time to find U.S. buyer
News Wrap: Trump gives TikTok another 75 days to find American buyer to keep app running
Clip: S2025 E94 | 6:19
Watch 9:04
PBS News Hour
Kennedy Center at a crossroads as it's pulled into politics
Kennedy Center faces a crossroads as it's pulled into partisan politics
Clip: S2025 E94 | 9:04
Watch 10:17
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on political reaction to Trump's tariffs
Brooks and Capehart on the political reaction to Trump's tariffs
Clip: S2025 E94 | 10:17
Watch 6:44
PBS News Hour
Fired federal workers struggling to land new jobs
Fired federal workers struggling to land new jobs in tightening white-collar sector
Clip: S2025 E94 | 6:44
Watch 6:08
PBS News Hour
How NCAA's transfer portal transformed March Madness
How NCAA's transfer portal transformed March Madness
Clip: S2025 E94 | 6:08
Watch 5:52
PBS News Hour
Trump shakes up NSA amid pressure from right-wing activist
Trump abruptly shakes up NSA leadership amid pressure from right-wing activist
Clip: S2025 E94 | 5:52