April 5, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
Are gummy vitamins as effective as traditional vitamin pills?
Protestors join more than a thousand rallies across the U.S. against Trump’s policies
News Wrap: Senate pulls all-nighter to pass Republican budget bill
How 200-year-old whaling logs are helping scientists track climate change
News Wrap: Trump gives TikTok another 75 days to find American buyer to keep app running
Kennedy Center faces a crossroads as it's pulled into partisan politics
Brooks and Capehart on the political reaction to Trump's tariffs
Fired federal workers struggling to land new jobs in tightening white-collar sector
How NCAA's transfer portal transformed March Madness
Trump abruptly shakes up NSA leadership amid pressure from right-wing activist