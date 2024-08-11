© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

August 11, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 225 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, why rates of cancer among Millennials and Gen X are on the rise in America. Then, we explore the history of equity at the Olympics and where things stand today. Plus, why debris left behind in outer space is a growing problem down on Earth.

Aired: 08/10/24 | Expires: 09/10/24
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
The growing problem space debris poses for Earth
Clip: S2024 E225 | 6:09
Watch 4:04
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump campaign claims it was hacked
Clip: S2024 E225 | 4:04
Watch 6:49
PBS News Hour
Clip: S2024 E225 | 6:49
Watch 6:49
PBS News Hour
The history of Olympic gender equity and where we are now
Clip: S2024 E225 | 6:49
Watch 6:10
PBS News Hour
How a free texting program may help teens quit vaping
Clip: S2024 E224 | 6:10
Watch 2:38
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel hits Gaza school with deadly airstrike
Clip: S2024 E224 | 2:38
Watch 5:59
PBS News Hour
Sexual images posted online worsened by AI and deepfakes
Clip: S2024 E224 | 5:59
Watch 9:02
PBS News Hour
How book restrictions are playing out in Indiana schools
Clip: S2024 E224 | 9:02
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
August 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E224 | 26:45
Watch 6:01
PBS News Hour
Israel kills Hamas commander in Lebanon with region on edge
Clip: S2024 E223 | 6:01