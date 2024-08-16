August 16, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Amid brutal civil war, Sudan's VP defends refusal to participate in U.S.-led peace talks
Underwater sculpture installations highlight the dangers of climate change
August 15, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Epidemiologist breaks down how and where mpox is spreading
A look at James Baldwin's enduring influence on art and activism
How some popular European destinations are trying to deter tourists from pouring in
U.S. official says Gaza cease-fire talks will continue, deal key to preventing wider war
Gazan families shattered as war's death toll crosses 40,000
Biden administration strikes deal to cut prices on some of Medicare's costliest drugs
News Wrap: Zelenskyy says Ukraine captured Russian town of Sudzha