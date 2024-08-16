© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

August 16, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 230 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, Kamala Harris outlines her economic plan that includes child tax credits, housing incentives and a ban on price gouging on groceries. Negotiators for a Gaza cease-fire deal make significant progress but sticking points remain. Plus, amid a horrific civil war, Sudan's vice president defends his unwillingness to participate in U.S.-led peace talks.

Aired: 08/15/24 | Expires: 09/15/24
