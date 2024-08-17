© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

August 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 231 | 26m 44s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, the importance of earthquake planning in the U.S. Then, the issues plaguing Customs and Border Protection’s mobile application for migrants seeking asylum. Plus, how nursing homes are adjusting to new staffing requirements, as the industry struggles with shortages.

Aired: 08/16/24 | Expires: 09/16/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:13
PBS News Hour
Issues with an app for asylum seekers
Glitches with an app designed to help migrants seek legal asylum in the U.S.
Clip: S2024 E231 | 5:13
Watch 2:31
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel signals acceptance of key ceasefire points
News Wrap: Israel signals acceptance of key ceasefire points, ahead of talks next week
Clip: S2024 E231 | 2:31
Watch 9:02
PBS News Hour
Earthquake planning beyond the West Coast
The importance of earthquake planning beyond the West Coast
Clip: S2024 E231 | 9:02
Watch 7:00
PBS News Hour
Nursing homes grapple with new staffing rules
U.S. nursing homes grapple with staffing shortages and requirements
Clip: S2024 E231 | 7:00
Watch 5:43
PBS News Hour
Underwater sculptures highlight dangers of climate change
Underwater sculpture installations highlight the dangers of climate change
Clip: S2024 E230 | 5:43
Watch 8:02
PBS News Hour
Amid civil war, Sudan's VP defends refusal of peace talks
Amid brutal civil war, Sudan's VP defends refusal to participate in U.S.-led peace talks
Clip: S2024 E230 | 8:02
Watch 7:00
PBS News Hour
How Chicago residents feel about the city’s migrant response
How Chicago residents feel about the city’s response to a migrant surge
Clip: S2024 E230 | 7:00
Watch 5:40
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Ukraine urges residents of Pokrovsk to evacuate
News Wrap: Ukraine urges residents of Pokrovsk to evacuate as Russian troops close in
Clip: S2024 E230 | 5:40
Watch 13:39
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Harris' economic policy proposals
Brooks and Capehart on Harris' economic policy proposals
Clip: S2024 E230 | 13:39
Watch 9:00
PBS News Hour
Harris unveils plan to combat high grocery, housing prices
Harris unveils economic agenda to combat soaring grocery and housing prices
Clip: S2024 E230 | 9:00