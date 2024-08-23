© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

August 23, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 237 | 57m 46s

August 23, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 08/22/24 | Expires: 09/22/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:17
PBS News Hour
Experts debate level of threat AI advances pose to humanity
As artificial intelligence rapidly advances, experts debate level of threat to humanity
Clip: S2024 E237 | 7:17
Watch 4:45
PBS News Hour
How ‘Miles the Music Kid’ became an internet sensation
How ‘Miles the Music Kid’ became an internet sensation
Clip: S2024 E237 | 4:45
Watch 11:31
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on main takeaways from the DNC
Brooks and Capehart on main takeaways from the DNC and what comes next
Clip: S2024 E237 | 11:31
Watch 7:17
PBS News Hour
How RNC and DNC delegates reflect American political divides
How Republican and Democratic convention delegates reflect American political divides
Clip: S2024 E237 | 7:17
Watch 5:08
PBS News Hour
Harris accepts her party’s nomination on final night of DNC
Harris promises to be ‘president for all Americans’ as she accepts her party’s nomination
Clip: S2024 E237 | 5:08
Watch 6:59
PBS News Hour
Fed chair says ‘time has come’ to cut interest rates
Fed chair says ‘time has come’ to cut interest rates amid signs of weakening job market
Clip: S2024 E237 | 6:59
Watch 3:18
PBS News Hour
3 things to know about RFK Jr. suspending his campaign
3 things to know about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision to suspend his campaign
Clip: S2024 E237 | 3:18
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: India’s Modi visits Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in Kyiv
News Wrap: India’s Modi visits Ukraine in bid to help mediate peace with Russia
Clip: S2024 E237 | 5:45
Watch 6:10
PBS News Hour
Why Rep. Jayapal says ‘real progress’ is on the ballot
‘Perfection may not be on the ballot, but real progress is,’ Rep. Jayapal says
Clip: S2024 E236 | 6:10
Watch 5:50
PBS News Hour
‘Georgia is very much in play’ for Harris, says Sen. Warnock
‘Georgia is very much in play’ for Harris, says Sen. Warnock. Here’s why
Clip: S2024 E236 | 5:50