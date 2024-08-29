© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

August 29, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 243 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the News Hour, Trump and Harris campaign in critical swing states as the vice president sits down for her first major interview as the Democratic nominee. Israel agrees to pause fighting in Gaza to deliver polio vaccines while its operation targeting militants in the West Bank turns even more deadly. Plus, officials warn of a deadly mosquito-borne disease spreading in the Northeast.

Aired: 08/28/24 | Expires: 09/28/24
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Pentagon provides Secret Service military support
PBS News Hour
What's behind the recent surge in mosquito-borne illnesses
PBS News Hour
Trump faces criticism for incident with Arlington official
PBS News Hour
Charges against Telegram founder sparks free speech concerns
PBS News Hour
Israel says it killed militant linked to 'numerous' attacks
PBS News Hour
Nebraska's Supreme Court to decide if former felons can vote
PBS News Hour
Guitarist Mdou Moctar gets political after coup in Niger
PBS News Hour
Harris barnstorms Georgia and sits down for 1st interview
PBS News Hour
August 28, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
PBS News Hour
Israel launches large-scale raids in occupied West Bank
