August 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
With Harris gaining in the polls, a look at how the electoral map has changed
Harris campaign continues battleground state blitz as Trump agrees to debate
A year after Maui's devastating fires, residents still face long road to recovery
New details emerge on Vienna terror plots behind Taylor Swift concert cancellations
Activists accuse authorities of 'social cleansing' for clearing homeless out of Paris
NRCC chair says 'the environment is in our favor' for GOP to expand House majority
News Wrap: Tropical Depression Debby forecast to bring flooding to mid-Atlantic, Northeast
A Brief But Spectacular take on how anyone can give
Pelosi discusses her book, 'The Art of Power,' and voices confidence in Harris' chances
Harris and Walz kick off battleground state tour on first full day as Democratic ticket