© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

August 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 222 | 57m 46s

August 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 08/07/24 | Expires: 09/07/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:42
PBS News Hour
Harris gains in polls, changing the electoral map
With Harris gaining in the polls, a look at how the electoral map has changed
Clip: S2024 E222 | 5:42
Watch 4:29
PBS News Hour
Harris continues swing state blitz as Trump agrees to debate
Harris campaign continues battleground state blitz as Trump agrees to debate
Clip: S2024 E222 | 4:29
Watch 4:51
PBS News Hour
A year after Maui fires, residents face long road to recover
A year after Maui's devastating fires, residents still face long road to recovery
Clip: S2024 E222 | 4:51
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
Details emerge on plots behind Taylor Swift cancellations
New details emerge on Vienna terror plots behind Taylor Swift concert cancellations
Clip: S2024 E222 | 5:45
Watch 6:15
PBS News Hour
Activists accuse Paris authorities of 'social cleansing'
Activists accuse authorities of 'social cleansing' for clearing homeless out of Paris
Clip: S2024 E222 | 6:15
Watch 4:44
PBS News Hour
NRCC chair: 'Environment is in our favor' to expand majority
NRCC chair says 'the environment is in our favor' for GOP to expand House majority
Clip: S2024 E222 | 4:44
Watch 5:19
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Debby forecast to bring flooding to East Coast
News Wrap: Tropical Depression Debby forecast to bring flooding to mid-Atlantic, Northeast
Clip: S2024 E222 | 5:19
Watch 3:29
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on how anyone can give
A Brief But Spectacular take on how anyone can give
Clip: S2024 E222 | 3:29
Watch 11:59
PBS News Hour
Pelosi on 'The Art of Power' and confidence in Harris
Pelosi discusses her book, 'The Art of Power,' and voices confidence in Harris' chances
Clip: S2024 E222 | 11:59
Watch 3:56
PBS News Hour
Harris and Walz kick off battleground state tour
Harris and Walz kick off battleground state tour on first full day as Democratic ticket
Clip: S2024 E221 | 3:56