PBS News Hour

December 15, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 352 | 26m 45s

December 15, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 12/14/24 | Expires: 01/14/25
Watch 5:07
PBS News Hour
Indiana high schoolers offer ideas to combat climate change
Indiana high school students offer up ideas to combat climate change
Clip: S2024 E352 | 5:07
Watch 6:03
PBS News Hour
Americans stockpile abortion pills ahead of 2nd Trump term
Why Americans are stockpiling abortion medication ahead of Trump’s second term
Clip: S2024 E352 | 6:03
Watch 2:23
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Gazans struggle to escape Israel-Hamas fighting
News Wrap: Displaced Gazans struggle to escape fighting between Israel and Hamas
Clip: S2024 E352 | 2:23
Watch 5:14
PBS News Hour
Life inside Syria a week after rebels overthrow Assad
Syrians begin piecing their lives back together a week after rebels overthrow Assad
Clip: S2024 E352 | 5:14
Watch 4:41
PBS News Hour
How Climate Corps members are tackling the climate crisis
How Climate Corps members are tackling the climate crisis in communities across the U.S.
Clip: S2024 E352 | 4:41
Watch 8:36
PBS News Hour
Search continues for Syrians who vanished under Assad regime
Search continues for missing Syrians imprisoned by Assad regime
Clip: S2024 E351 | 8:36
Watch 2:27
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israeli airstrikes kill 10 people in central Gaza
News Wrap: Israeli airstrikes kill 10 people in central Gaza as ceasefire talks continue
Clip: S2024 E351 | 2:27
Watch 6:44
PBS News Hour
Gukesh Dommaraju becomes youngest world chess champion
New era in chess: Levy Rozman discusses Gukesh Dommaraju becoming youngest world champion
Clip: S2024 E351 | 6:44
Watch 5:46
PBS News Hour
How Hurricane Helene caused a nationwide IV fluid shortage
Hospitals nationwide grapple with IV fluid shortage caused by Hurricane Helene
Clip: S2024 E351 | 5:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 14, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 14, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E351 | 26:45