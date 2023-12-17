© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

December 17, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 362 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, as Capitol Hill haggles over border security measures, we get the latest from Arizona, where migrant crossings are hitting record highs. Then, how the process for college financial aid is changing and how it’s affecting students and parents. Plus, the legacy of Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor and her work to end the practice of electing state judges.

Aired: 12/16/23 | Expires: 01/16/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E215 | 57:46
Watch 3:01
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israel finds large Hamas tunnel near Gaza border
News Wrap: Israeli military finds large Hamas tunnel near northern Gaza border
Clip: S2023 E362 | 3:01
Watch 6:08
PBS NewsHour
How Arizona is responding to a record surge of migrants
How Arizona is responding to a record surge of migrant crossings at the border
Clip: S2023 E362 | 6:08
Watch 6:42
PBS NewsHour
What to know about upcoming changes to FAFSA
Why changes are coming to FAFSA and how it will affect financial aid for college
Clip: S2023 E362 | 6:42
Watch 7:12
PBS NewsHour
Why Sandra Day O'Connor fought to end elections of judges
Why Sandra Day O'Connor fought to end the practice of electing state judges
Clip: S2023 E362 | 7:12
Watch 7:30
PBS NewsHour
The issues driving a growing rift in the Catholic Church
What’s behind a growing rift between conservative U.S. Catholics and the Vatican
Clip: S2023 E361 | 7:30
Watch 2:50
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israelis protest in response to hostage deaths
News Wrap: Israeli protesters pressure government in wake of hostage deaths
Clip: S2023 E361 | 2:50
Watch 6:24
PBS NewsHour
The risks and rewards of ketamine as prescriptions surge
The risks and rewards of prescribing ketamine for pain and mental health
Clip: S2023 E361 | 6:24
Watch 6:13
PBS NewsHour
Meet Northwestern’s 1st class of incarcerated graduates
Meet Northwestern University’s 1st class of incarcerated graduates
Clip: S2023 E361 | 6:13
Watch 2:51
PBS NewsHour
Israeli forces mistakenly shoot and kill 3 hostages in Gaza
Israeli forces mistakenly kill 3 hostages in Gaza as U.S. urges more limited war
Clip: S2023 E361 | 2:51
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
December 16, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 16, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E361 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E360 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E359 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E358 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E357 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E356 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
December 10, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 10, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E355 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
December 9, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 9, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E354 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E353 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E352 | 57:46