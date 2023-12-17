December 17, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
News Wrap: Israeli military finds large Hamas tunnel near northern Gaza border
How Arizona is responding to a record surge of migrant crossings at the border
Why changes are coming to FAFSA and how it will affect financial aid for college
Why Sandra Day O'Connor fought to end the practice of electing state judges
What’s behind a growing rift between conservative U.S. Catholics and the Vatican
News Wrap: Israeli protesters pressure government in wake of hostage deaths
The risks and rewards of prescribing ketamine for pain and mental health
Meet Northwestern University’s 1st class of incarcerated graduates
Israeli forces mistakenly kill 3 hostages in Gaza as U.S. urges more limited war
