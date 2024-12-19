December 19, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
December 18, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Fed lowers interest rates again but inflation concerns make future cuts uncertain
Trump tells GOP to reject funding bill that would avoid a government shutdown
News Wrap: California declares state of emergency over bird flu outbreak in dairy cattle
Why a promising treatment for alcohol abuse is barely used
Rep. Greg Casar outlines progressive caucus efforts to rebrand Democratic Party
Syrians attempt to uncover fate of thousands detained and feared murdered under Assad
U.S. astronauts stranded in space face another delay before they can return to Earth
Amid new freedoms, Syrians face horrors at site of Assad's 2013 chemical weapons attack
Displaced Syrians return to face daunting task of rebuilding homes and families