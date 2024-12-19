© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

December 19, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 357 | 57m 46s

Aired: 12/18/24 | Expires: 01/18/25
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 18, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E355 | 57:46
Watch 5:34
PBS News Hour
Fed lowers interest rates again but future cuts in question
Clip: S2024 E355 | 5:34
Watch 5:56
PBS News Hour
Trump tells GOP to reject government funding bill
Clip: S2024 E355 | 5:56
Watch 6:12
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Calif. declares state of emergency over bird flu
Clip: S2024 E355 | 6:12
Watch 10:21
PBS News Hour
Why a promising treatment for alcohol abuse is barely used
Clip: S2024 E355 | 10:21
Watch 6:15
PBS News Hour
Rep. Casar on progressive caucus effort to rebrand Democrats
Clip: S2024 E355 | 6:15
Watch 3:36
PBS News Hour
Syrians attempt to uncover fate of Assad's prisoners
Clip: S2024 E355 | 3:36
Watch 6:10
PBS News Hour
U.S. astronauts stranded in space face another delay
Clip: S2024 E355 | 6:10
Watch 8:34
PBS News Hour
Syrians face horrors at site of Assad's chemical attack
Clip: S2024 E355 | 8:34
Watch 8:23
PBS News Hour
Displaced Syrians return to rebuild homes and families
Clip: S2024 E354 | 8:23