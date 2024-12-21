© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
December 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, after a chaotic week in Congress, President Biden signs a spending bill that prevents a government shutdown. Then, a year ravaged by war has left millions of children in urgent need of help. Plus, how climate change is pushing a rare species of deer to the brink of extinction.

Watch 5:38
PBS News Hour
What to know about a surge of walking pneumonia in children
Watch 7:03
PBS News Hour
Middle East crisis leave millions of children in dire need
Watch 2:16
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Germany mourns victims of Christmas market attack
Watch 4:00
PBS News Hour
Warming planet threatens tiny deer in the Florida Keys
Watch 4:52
PBS News Hour
Major takeaways from the chaotic funding deal in Congress
Watch 10:27
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's role in the funding battle
Watch 10:15
PBS News Hour
How life in West Bank has become brutal and unpredictable
Watch 5:16
PBS News Hour
Court weighs who owns a 'vibe' after influencer sues another
Watch 6:10
PBS News Hour
Schweikert says Musk's political influence is 'wonderful'
Watch 7:06
PBS News Hour
House votes to avoid government shutdown, approves funding
