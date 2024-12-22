© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

December 22, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 360 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, how keeping an eye on your front door this gift-giving season may pay off, as package thieves strike around the country. Then, why the holidays can be hard for those who are estranged from their families. Plus, Christmas tree vendors make their seasonal migration to New York City, where they create communities of their own.

Aired: 12/21/24 | Expires: 01/21/25
PBS News Hour
Seasonal vendors bring Christmas trees to NYC sidewalks
Clip: S2024 E360 | 5:02
PBS News Hour
The painful toll of family estrangement during the holidays
Clip: S2024 E360 | 9:37
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. jet downed by friendly fire over Red Sea
Clip: S2024 E360 | 2:34
PBS News Hour
How to keep your package deliveries safe from porch pirates
Clip: S2024 E360 | 6:34
PBS News Hour
December 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E359 | 26:45
PBS News Hour
What to know about a surge of walking pneumonia in children
Clip: S2024 E359 | 5:38
PBS News Hour
Middle East crisis leave millions of children in dire need
Clip: S2024 E359 | 7:03
PBS News Hour
Warming planet threatens tiny deer in the Florida Keys
Clip: S2024 E359 | 4:00
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Germany mourns victims of Christmas market attack
Clip: S2024 E359 | 2:16
PBS News Hour
Major takeaways from the chaotic funding deal in Congress
Clip: S2024 E359 | 4:52