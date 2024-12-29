© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

December 29, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 367 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look back at the extraordinary life of former President Jimmy Carter, who died today at the age of 100. Then, disaster strikes in South Korea as a passenger plane’s crash landing kills all but two people aboard, and a nation in mourning begins the task of figuring out what happened.

Aired: 12/28/24 | Expires: 01/28/25
Extras
Watch 3:12
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Azerbaijan blames Russia for deadly plane crash
News Wrap: Azerbaijan's president blames Russia for plane crash in Kazakhstan
Clip: S2024 E367 | 3:12
Watch 3:09
PBS News Hour
South Korea reels from airliner crash that kills 179 people
South Korea reels from disastrous airliner crash that kills 179 people aboard
Clip: S2024 E367 | 3:09
Watch 16:27
PBS News Hour
Remembering the extraordinary life of Jimmy Carter
Remembering the extraordinary life of former President Jimmy Carter
Clip: S2024 E367 | 16:27
Watch 5:08
PBS News Hour
Trump asks Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban. What’s next?
Why Trump asked the Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban and what's next
Clip: S2024 E366 | 5:08
Watch 2:32
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Putin apologizes after Azerbaijani airliner crash
News Wrap: Putin apologizes after deadly Azerbaijani airliner crash
Clip: S2024 E366 | 2:32
Watch 7:55
PBS News Hour
A look back at deadly Indian Ocean tsunami 20 years later
Looking back at the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami 20 years later
Clip: S2024 E366 | 7:55
Watch 8:13
PBS News Hour
The chart-toppers and breakthrough music artists of 2024
The chart-topping hits and breakthrough music artists of 2024
Clip: S2024 E366 | 8:13
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E366 | 26:45
Watch 6:21
PBS News Hour
A look at the biggest stories of 2024 through images
A look at the biggest stories of 2024 through the images of photojournalists
Clip: S2024 E365 | 6:21
Watch 6:49
PBS News Hour
Expert details best ways to prevent house fires
Expert details best ways to prevent house fires as risks rise during winter months
Clip: S2024 E365 | 6:49