December 31, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Death of New York man beaten by corrections officers sparks outrage and protests
How artificial intelligence impacted our lives in 2024 and what's next
South Korean officials were worried about barrier before it was struck by Jeju Air flight
U.N. accuses Israel of pushing Gaza health system to ‘brink of total collapse'
New mothers face barriers getting the mental health care so many need
News Wrap: Most of Puerto Rico in blackout could take 2 days to repair
Mark Rober's Brief But Spectacular take on being amazed at the world around us
How the expanded playoff and unprecedented money is reshaping college football
December 30, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Jimmy Carter remembered as humanitarian and statesman