© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

December 31, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 369 | 57m 46s

December 31, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 12/30/24 | Expires: 01/30/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 2:57
PBS News Hour
Death of man beaten by corrections officers sparks outrage
Death of New York man beaten by corrections officers sparks outrage and protests
Clip: S2024 E369 | 2:57
Watch 6:33
PBS News Hour
How artificial intelligence affected our lives in 2024
How artificial intelligence impacted our lives in 2024 and what's next
Clip: S2024 E369 | 6:33
Watch 4:42
PBS News Hour
Officials were worried about barrier hit by Jeju Air flight
South Korean officials were worried about barrier before it was struck by Jeju Air flight
Clip: S2024 E369 | 4:42
Watch 11:35
PBS News Hour
U.N. says Gaza's health care system at brink of collapse
U.N. accuses Israel of pushing Gaza health system to ‘brink of total collapse'
Clip: S2024 E369 | 11:35
Watch 9:13
PBS News Hour
New mothers face barriers getting mental health care
New mothers face barriers getting the mental health care so many need
Clip: S2024 E369 | 9:13
Watch 5:54
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Most of Puerto Rico in blackout on New Year's Eve
News Wrap: Most of Puerto Rico in blackout could take 2 days to repair
Clip: S2024 E369 | 5:54
Watch 3:42
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on being amazed at the world
Mark Rober's Brief But Spectacular take on being amazed at the world around us
Clip: S2024 E369 | 3:42
Watch 7:21
PBS News Hour
College football's expanded playoff is reshaping the sport
How the expanded playoff and unprecedented money is reshaping college football
Clip: S2024 E369 | 7:21
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 30, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 30, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E368 | 57:46
Watch 2:52
PBS News Hour
Jimmy Carter remembered as humanitarian and statesman
Jimmy Carter remembered as humanitarian and statesman
Clip: S2024 E368 | 2:52